IPL 2021: Avesh Khan, Delhi Capital's fast bowler emerges strong contender for Purple Cap

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Avesh Khan

Unheralded Harshal Patel has grabbed the limelight in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 with his impressive returns with the ball. He has picked up a five-wicket haul and a record-equalling hat-trick this season to take his tally to 26 wickets in 11 games for Royal Challengers Bangalore and stand top of the Purple Cap table. Not far from his tally stands second-placed Avesh Khan, with 21 wickets in 12 matches for Delhi Capitals, who has slowly and silently emerged as one of the top contenders to dethrone the RCB pacer.

Barely into his opening over on the sluggish Sharjah track on Saturday against the defending champions, Mumbai Indians, Avesh removed Rohit Sharma for just seven runs. Avesh placed the bait with a short and widish delivery and Rohit threw his hands to slice it over but ended up top-edging it to Kagiso Rabada at third man.

On returning for his final over, the 19th of the innings, Avesh sent Hardik packing with a dreamy yorker. Against the 141kmph-delivery, angled down to the leg side, Hardik set up for the helicopter shot. But the delivery swung through the air, which left Hardik puzzled, and snuck through his legs to rattle against the leg stump. Two deliveries later, Avesh picked his third wicket in the match, dismissing Nathan Coulter-Nile for just one.

Avesh finished with 3 for 15 in four overs, at an economy rate of 3.75, comprising 16 dot balls, both the best he has registered in an IPL game.

With Delhi through to the playoffs and two more league games to play, Avesh will have at least four opportunities to dethrone Harshal at the top. Bangalore, on the other hand, are all but through to the knockouts, implying Harshal having at least five opportunities in hand to consolidate his chances.

Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting was full of praise for the uncapped Indian after he provided a breakthrough for Delhi in the match against Mumbai.

Avesh Khan is one of the most improved bowlers in the IPL. It's a really enjoyable squad to coach with those players of youth and experience and Indian and overseas player," said Ponting during Saturday's match