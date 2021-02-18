IPL 2021 Auction: Tamil Nadu's uncapped star Shahrukh Khan fetches Rs 5.25 crore; sold to Punjab Kings

Image Source : INDIA TV Shahrukh was seen as one of the hottest prospects among the uncapped players in the IPL 2021 auction.

Tamil Nadu cricketer Shahrukh Khan was sold to Punjab Kings in the IPL 2021 Auction for Rs 5.25 crore. There was an intense bidding war between Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals and the Punjab Kings for the batsman, but the latter eventually prevailed.

Shahrukh was seen as one of the hottest prospects among the uncapped players in the IPL 2021 auction, thanks to his brilliant performances for Tamil Nadu in domestic cricket throughout the years.

In the semifinal of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy earlier this year, Khan played an important 40-run innings off just 19 deliveries in the semifinal of the tournament for Tamil Nadu, steering the side to the final.

Interestingly, Shahrukh was invited for trials by Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals ahead of the auction too.

Interestingly, the TN's domestic stalwart was ignored at the last year's auction and Shahrukh said he had a hard time dealing with it but he finally made his peace with it.

"I was a bit disappointed last year but I overcame it really well. I think it will eventually happen and I can't be giving too much importance to that," he had said.

Shahrukh was Punjab Kings' third buy.