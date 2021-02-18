IPL 2021 Auction: SRH buy Kedar Jadhav, Mujeeb Ur Rahman to add finishing touches; See full squad

Sunrisers Hyderabad

While being relatively quiet and staying away from bidding wars, SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) got hold of Kedar Jadhav, Jagadeesha Suchith and Mujeeb Ur Rahman on Wednesday in the IPL 2021 Auction. While the Hyderabad outfit bought Suchith for INR 30 lakh, Kedar and Mujeeb were snapped up for INR 2 cr and INR 1.5 cr respectively.

Along with Glenn Maxwell, Kings XI Punjab also parted ways with Mujeeb Ur Rahman -- a young tweaker who was picked by them in IPL 2018 for INR 4.0 crore. In 11 matches, he picked up 14 wickets and was hailed as the next Rashid Khan by pundits and fans. However, a couple of bad seasons led to Mujeeb getting sidelined from the Punjab squad.

Similarly, Kedar was sidelined from the Chennai squad after a poor season in the UAE. In the recently-concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he however scored two half-centuries. SRH snapped him up for the base price of INR 2 cr.

Talking about Suchith, the left-arm tweaker was previously a part of the Mumbai Indians camp. In the recently-concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali, he had picked three wickets against Uttar Pradesh and two against Jammu & Kashmir.

Ahead of the fourteenth IPL season, SRH had retained most of their players including skipper David Warner, Kane Williamson and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. They only had a few flaws to conceal.

Here is the full squad for the 2021 season:

Retained Players

David Warner (c), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder, Priyam Garg, Virat Singh

Bought in the IPL 2021 Auction

Jagadeesha Suchith, Kedar Jadhav, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.