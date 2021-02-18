IPL 2021 Auction: Kiwi speedster Kyle Jamieson goes for Rs 15 crore to Royal Challengers Bangalore

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson fetched Rs 15 crore from the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2021 Auction.

New Zealand speedster Kyle Jamieson fetched Rs 15 crore in the IPL 2021 auction, going to Royal Challengers Bangalore. He will make his maiden appearance in the Indian Premier League.

Jamieson emerged as one of the key Kiwi fast bowlers over the last year, making his debut against India in February 2020. Within the same year, he made his place in the New Zealand XI across all formats.

The 26-year-old has represented New Zealand in six Tests, two T20Is and four ODIs so far.

In the shortest format of the game, Jamieson has made 38 appearances, taking 54 wickets.

There was an intense bidding war between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore for his signature, but the xxx eventually prevailed to rope him in.

Jamieson was RCB's 5th buy in the IPL 2021 auction.

Here's the squad of RCB so far:

Retained Players: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Md. Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Joshua Phillipe, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahmed, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson

Bought in IPL 2021 Auction: Glenn Maxwell, Sachin Baby, Mohammed Azharudeen, Rajat Patidar, Kyle Jamieson