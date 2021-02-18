Like father, like son: Mumbai Indians buy Arjun Tendulkar for Rs 20 lakh in IPL 2021 Auction

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Arjun Tendulkar was bought by Mumbai Indians for Rs 20 Lakh in the IPL 2021 auction.

Arjun Tendulkar, son of legendary former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, followed his father's footsteps in his IPL career as he was sold to Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2021 auction.

The MI were the only franchise which bid for him, as he was bought at his base price of Rs 20 lakh.

The youngster, who made his debut for Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) last month, will be making his maiden appearance at the IPL in the upcoming season.

Earlier this month, Tendulkar had stepped up for his side MIG Cricket Club during the Police Shield Invitational Tournament, which marked the return of men's cricket in Mumbai.

He slammed 77 off just 31 deliveries, and also tok three wickets to put on a brilliant all-round show.

Tendulkar had played two matches for Mumbai in the SMAT 2020-21.

Here is Mumbai Indians' full squad for the upcoming season:

Retained Players: Rohit Sharma, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Mohsin Khan

Bought in IPL 2021 auction: Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Milne, Piyush Chawla, James Neesham, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen, Arjun Tendulkar