IPL 2021 Auction: Kolkata Knight Riders buy Harbhajan Singh for Rs 2 crore

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Harbhajan Singh found a buyer in Kolkata Knight Riders for the upcoming IPL 2021 season.

Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh was sold to Kolkata Knight Riders on his base price of Rs. 2 crore in the IPL 2021 auction. The spinner was unsold in the initial round of auction but was eventually bought on his base price by the Kolkata franchise.

Harbhajan was KKR's fifth buy in the IPL 2021 auction.

Harbhajan Singh was released by the Chennai Super Kings ahead of the 2021 IPL auction.

Kedar Jadhav, who was also released by the CSK in the auction, was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad: also at his base price of Rs 2 crore.

(More to follow..)