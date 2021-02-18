IPL 2021 Auction: Kolkata Knight Riders bag Shakib Al Hasan, Harbhajan Singh - See full squad

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Hasan, who was part of the KKR squad in both their title-winning run, was roped in for INR 3.20 crore while they also managed to get a back-up wicketkeeping option in Sheldon Jackson

Two-time Indian Premier League winner Kolkata Knight Riders roped in three players on Thursday at the IPL 2021 auction in Chennai, which included the return of Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan after seven years. And added veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh, in the penultimate round of the bidding, at his base price of INR 2 crore after the offie had gone unsold in the first round.

Hasan, who was part of the KKR squad in both their title-winning run, was roped in for INR 3.20 crore while they also managed to get a back-up wicketkeeping option in Sheldon Jackson, at his base price of INR 20 lakh, having released Nikhil Naik.

KKR also roped in Vaibhav Rawal, Karun Nair and all-rounder Ben Cutting, all at their base price of INR 20 lakh, 50 lakh and 75 lakh respectively.

"It is about fine tuning this time. Shahrukh Khan's advice was just to go and get who you want. Shakib was part of our team when we won twice, so he's kind of a lucky charm. Nice to have Sheldon Jackson back too", said Jahnavi Mehta.

KKR, like Delhi Capitals, had retained their core team ahead o the mini-auction, releasing - Tom Banton, Nikhil Naik, Chris Green, Siddhesh Lad, M Siddharth, Harry Gurney.

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Tim Seifert (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Rinku Singh, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Eoin Morgan (c), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Varun CV, Kuldeep Yadav, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna

Today's buys: Shakib Al Hasan (INR 3.20 Cr), Sheldon Jackson (INR 20 L), Vaibhav Arora (INR 20 L), Karun Nair (INR 50 L), Harbhajan Singh (INR 2 Cr), Ben Cutting (INR 75 L), Venkatesh Iyer (INR 20 L), Pawan Negi (INR 50 L)

Purse Remaining: INR 3.20 cr

Slots to fill: 0