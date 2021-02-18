IPL 2021 Auction: Full list of sold and unsold players

Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL trophy

Following is the list of players bought by franchises during the mini-IPL auction on Thursday.

Each team has a salary cap of Rs 85 crore but for the mini-auction, they had limited purse to buy players for 61 slots.

Punjab Kings had the maximum available salary cap of Rs 53.20 crore prior to the beginning of Thursday's auction, followed by Rajasthan Royals (Rs 37.85 crore), Royal Challengers Bangalore (Rs 35.40 crore).

The salary cap available for other teams was: Delhi Capitals (Rs 13.40 crore), Kolkata Knight Riders (Rs 10.75 crore), Mumbai Indians (Rs 15.35 crore) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (Rs 10.75 crore).

LIST OF SOLD PLAYERS:

Chennai Super Kings (Amount Spent: INR 17.35 crore): Krishnappa Gowtham for INR 9.25 crore, Moeen Ali for INR 7 crore, Cheteshwar Pujara for INR 50 lakh, K Bhagath Varma for INR 20 lakh, C Hari Nishaanth for INR 20 lakh, M Harisankar Reddy for INR 20 lakh.

Delhi Capitals (Amount Spent 11.25 crore): Tom Curran for INR 5.25 crore, Steven Smith for INR 2.20 crore, Sam Billings for INR 2 crore, Umesh Yadav for INR 1 crore, Ripal Patel for INR 20 lakh, Vishnu Vinod for INR 20 lakh, Lukman Meriwala for INR 20 lakh, M Siddharth for INR 20 lakh.

Kolkata Knight Riders (Amount spent: 7.55 crore): Shakib Al Hasan for INR 3.2 crore, Harbhajan Singh for INR 2 crore, Ben Cutting for INR 75 lakh, Karun Nair for INR 50 lakh, Pawan Negi for INR 50 lakh, Venkatesh Iyer for INR 20 lakh, Sheldon Jackson for INR 20 lakh, Vaibhav Arora for INR 20 lakh.

Mumbai Indians (Amount Spent INR 11.70 crore): Nathan Coulter-Nile for INR 5 crore, Adam Milne for INR 3.20 crore, Piyush Chawla for INR 2.40 crore, James Neesham for INR 50 lakh, Yudhvir Charak for INR 20 lakh, Marco Jansen for INR 20, lakh, Arjun Tendulkar for INR 20 lakh.

Punjab Kings (Amount spent 34.40 crore): Jhye Richardson for INR 14 crore, Riley Meredith for INR 8 crore, Shahrukh Khan for INR 5.25 crore, Moises Henriques for INR 4.20 crore, Dawid Malan for INR 1.5 crore, Fabian Allen INR 75 lakh, Jalaj Saxena for INR 30 lakh, Saurabh Kumar for INR 20 lakh, Utkarsh Singh for INR 20 lakh.

Rajasthan Royals (Amount spent 24.20 crore): Christopher Morris INR 16.25 crore, Shivam Dube INR 4.40 crore, Chetan Sakariya INR 1.20 crore, Mustafizur Rahman INR 1 crore, Liam Livingstone INR 75 lakh, K C Cariappa INR 20 lakh, Akash Singh INR 20 lakh, Kuldip Yadav INR 20 lakh

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Amount spent 35.05 crore): Kyle Jamieson for INR 15 crore, Glenn Maxwell for INR 14.25 crore, Dan Christian for INR 4.80 crore, Sachin Baby for INR 20 lakh, Rajat Patidar Batsman for INR 20 lakh, Mohammed Azharudeen for INR 20 lakh, Suyash Prabhudesai for INR 20 lakh, Kona Srikar Bharat for INR 20 lakh

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Amount spent INR 3.8 crore): Kedar Jadhav for INR 2 crore, Mujeeb Zadran for INR 1.5 crore, J Suchith for INR 30 Lakh.

LIST OF UNSOLD PLAYERS:

Alex Hales (Base price INR 1.50 crore)

Jason Roy (Base price INR 2 crore)

Evin Lewis (Base price INR 1 crore)

Aaron Finch (Base price INR 1 crore)

Hanuma Vihari (Base price INR 1 crore)

Glenn Phillips (Base price 50 lakh)

Alex Carey (Base price 1.50 crore)

Kusal Perera (Base price INR 50 lakh)

Sheldon Cottrell (Base price INR 1 crore)

Adil Rashid (Base price INR 1.50 crore)

Rahul Sharma (base price INR 50 lakh)

Ish Sodhi (Base price INR 50 lakh)

Qais Ahmad (Base price 50 lakh)

Himanshu Rana (Base price INR 20 lakh)

Gahlaut Singh (Base price INR 20 lakh)

Atit Sheth (Base price INR 20 lakh)

Himmat Singh (Base price INR 20 lakh)

Vishnu Solanki (Base price INR 20 lakh)

Ayush Badoni (Base price INR 20 lakh)

Vivek Singh (Base price INR 20 lakh)

Avi Barot (Base price INR 20 lakh)

Kedar Devdhar (Base price INR 20 lakh)

Ankit Rajpoot (Base price INR 30 lakh)

Mujtaba Yousuf (Base price INR 20 lakh)

Kuldeep Sen (Base price INR 20 lakh)

Tushar Deshpande (Base price INR 20 lakh)

Karanveer Singh (Base price INR 20 lakh)

Sandeep Lamichhane (Base price INR 40 lakh)

Sudhesan Midhun (Base price INR 20 lakh)

Tejas Baroka (Base price INR 20 lakh)

Rovman Powell (Base price INR 50 lakh)

Shaun Marsh (Base price INR 1.50 crore)

Corey Anderson (Base price INR 75 lakh)

Devon Conway (Base price INR 50 lakh)

Darren Bravo (Base price INR 75 lakh)

Rassie van der Dussen (Base price INR 50 lakh)

Martin Guptill (Base price INR 50 lakh)

Gurkeerat Singh (Base price INR 50 lakh)

Marnus Labuschagne (Base price INR 1 crore)

Varun Aaron (Base price INR 50 lakh)

Oshane Thomas (Base price INR 50 lakh)

Mohit Sharma (Base price INR 50 lakh)

Billy Stanlake (Base price INR 1 crore)

Mitchell McClenaghan (Base price INR 50 lakh)

Jason Behrendorff (Base price INR 1 crore)

Naveen Ul Haq (Base price INR 50 lakh)

Karan Sharma (Base price INR 20 lakh)

KL Shrijith (Base price INR 20 lakh)

Ben Dwarshuis (Base price INR 30 lakh)

G Periyasamy (Base price INR 30 lakh)

Thisara Perera (Base price INR 50 lakh)

Ben McDermott (Base price INR 50 lakh)

Matthew Wade (Base price INR 1 crore)

Sean Abbott (Base price INR 50 lakh)

Siddhesh Lad (Base price INR 20 lakh)

Tajinder Singh (Base price INR 20 lakh)

Prerak Mankad (Base price INR 20 lakh)

Josh Inglis (Base price INR 20 lakh)

Simarjeet Singh (Base price INR 20 lakh)

Scott Kuggeleijn (Base price INR 50 lakh)

Wayne Parnell (Base price INR 50 lakh)

Reece Topley (Base price INR 50 lakh)

Chris Green (Base price INR 30 lakh)

Isuru Udana (Base price INR 50 lakh)

George Linde (Base price INR 50 lakh)

Chaitanya Bishnoi (Base price INR 20 lakh)

Ajay Dev Goud (Base price INR 20 lakh)

Jack Wildermuth (Base price INR 50 lakh)

Harsh Tyagi (Base price INR 20 lakh)

Gerald Coetzee (Base price INR 20 lakh)

Tim David (Base price INR 20 lakh)

Pratyush Singh (Base price INR 20 lakh)