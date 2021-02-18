IPL 2021 Auction: Steve Smith, Tom Curran among 8 additions to Delhi Capitals roster; See full squad

Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi Capitals bought 8 players in the IPL 2021 Auction, spending the most on England all-rounder Tom Curran (Rs 5.25 crore).

The Delhi Capitals began their IPL 2021 Auction with an impressive Rs. 2.2 crore steal of Australia’s Steve Smith. However, they now face a happy headache on his batting position, as the side’s top-4 includes Indian batsmen Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, captain Shreyas Iyer and wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant/all-rounder Marcus Stoinis.

Delhi Capitals bought 8 players in the IPL 2021 Auction, spending the most on England all-rounder Tom Curran (Rs 5.25 crore). The England player had played for Rajasthan Royals in the previous edition of the tournament.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Sam Billings was also roped in by the franchise to fill the vacant role of backup. The England player was bought at his base price of Rs 2 crore.

Along with the three overseas players, the Capitals also bought India international Umesh Yadav at his base price (Rs 1 crore).

Uncapped players Ripal Patel, Vishnu Vinod, Lukman Meriwala and M Siddarth were all bought at their base price of Rs 20 lakh at the auction.

Ahead of the IPL 2021 auction, the DC had released six players including four overseas stars from the squad. These included Alex Carey, Sandeep Lamichhane, Jason Roy and Keemo Paul.

The side is currently being led by batsman Shreyas Iyer, who is a regular in India’s limited-overs squads. Some of the other Indian marquee players of the side include Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel and Ajinkya Rahane.

See the full squad:

Retained Players:

Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Prithvi Shaw, R Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Daniel Sams, Pravin Dubey, Chris Woakes

Bought in the IPL 2021 Auction:

Tom Curran, Steve Smith, Sam Billings, Umesh Yadav, Ripal Patel, Vishnu Vinod, Lukman Meriwala, M Siddarth