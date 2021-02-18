IPL 2021 Auction: 'Thank you for showing faith': Cheteshwar Pujara reacts after CSK buy him

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Cheteshwar Pujara was bought for his base price of Rs 50 lakh by the Chennai Super Kings.

Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara on Thursday returned to Indian Premier League after six years when Chennai Super Kings bought him at his base price of Rs 50 lakh at the IPL players' auction here.

The last time Pujara featured in the lucrative T20 league was for Kings XI Punjab, now re-christened Punjab Kings, in 2014.

Reacting to his signature by the CSK, Pujara wrote, "Thank you for showing the faith. Look forward!"

He had last month expressed confidence that if given an opportunity, he would definitely do well for his franchise.

No sooner CSK bought Pujara in a one-sided bidding affair, the entire hall applauded the three-time IPL champions for their gesture.

"We welcome the legend, Che #Bujji with a super cute applause from the auction hall! #WhistlePodu #SuperAuction," CSK wrote on its official twitter page.

Pujara has been one of India's most dependable batsmen at No. 3 position in Test matches. But, he has not been able to replicate that performance in the limited over formats.