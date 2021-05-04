Aftermath of COVID-19 cases in KKR camp: Delhi Capitals go into isolation

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw

The Delhi Capitals (DC), an Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, has gone into isolation following two Covid-19 cases in the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) camp here on Monday.

"The team has been asked to stay in isolation in their hotel since they were the opponents of the KKR in their last match, played on April 29," an official told IANS.

Two KKR bowlers -- spinner Varun Chakravarthy and pacer Sandeep Warrier -- tested positive for Covid-19 leading to the postponement of Kolkata franchise's match on Monday against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

DC also played a game on Sunday against Punjab Kings (PBKS) and that puts the Punjab franchise at risk as well. However, PBKS have been indirectly in touch with the affected KKR as they played against Delhi on Sunday.

"We have had indirect contact. So, unless somebody from the Delhi Capitals tests positive, we won't have to undergo isolation. However, it is not that we are moving around. We stayed inside our rooms the whole day on Monday because we had no practice," said a Punjab team official.

It is unlikely that DC will practice on Tuesday. DC face KKR again in their next match on May 8. There is, however, still no confirmation on that count.

As of now three teams -- KKR, CSK, who also had a couple of positive cases, and DC -- are in isolation.

MI, who played CSK last on May 1, said they have been conducting vigorous testing from the start of the tournament. Members of the MI squad are being tested twice a day and are strictly following the protocols, so there are no worries as such, said a team official.