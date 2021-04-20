IPL 2021: After MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja should become CSK captain, says Vaughan

Image Source : IPLT20.COM File photo of MS Dhoni (right) and Ravindra Jadeja.

After Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who has run the Chennai Super Kings team since its inception in 2008, who will get the captaincy of CSK is a big question. Regarding MS Dhoni, who retired from international cricketer last August, the CEO of CSK recently clarified that this will not be the last year for Dhoni with CSK. Hearing this answer, the fans got a little relief, but the question still did not change who will be the successor of CSK after Dhoni hangs up his boot.

Now the former England captain has given his opinion on this big question. After Dhoni retires, Vaughan wants to see Ravindra Jadeja taking over the baton from MSD. Vaughan believes that CSK should build a team around Jadeja.

Talking to Cricbuzz, Vaughn said "You can say that Dhoni will play 2-3 more years, but to be honest, it would be better for him not to play after that. So you have to start looking around who you can team I think Ravindra Jadeja is the kind of cricketer that I will build my team around. I think he is good on the field with the ball, his mentality with the bat in hand, his mentality is very good."

He added, "For me Jadeja is the kind of player you can say that you are going to bat at number 4 or 5, get there early. We can also start bowling with you, depending on who is batting. We will put you in the position of important fielding. He is ready for it. I think he is a good cricketer. "

Vaughan said that Sam Curran is also an option that is being talked about, but I don't think he's ready for it right now, he's quite young for the job.