IPL 2021: A good show in IPL always works wonders, says Mayank Agarwal

Indian opener Mayank Agarwal has been going through a slump in form with no runs coming off his bat in the Australia-India series. This ultimately cost him a spot in the corresponding home series against England where he didn't start a single game despite being part of the Test squad.

However, with Indian Premier League days away, the 30-year-old right-handed batsman is hopeful that a strong showing in the league will turn around things as IPL has always worked wonders for him, especially with the T20 World Cup in fray later this year.

"IPL is a long tournament with so many matches. I will look to make the best use of opportunities and let my performances help my team win the title. A good show in IPL always works wonders," he told Hindustan Times. "As far as the T20 World Cup goes, I am not thinking about it. It is still quite far. But yes, I would like to make an impression."

Winning a place in the T20 squad is easier said than done as there are stiff competition for opening slot in the team with the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul among others in the fray as India have been bullish with their form. Not to forget, that now skipper Virat Kohli is also getting comfortable opening the innings for India in the format and will be doing the same in IPL for his side Indian Premier League.

Speaking of the stiff intra-competition, Mayank said he is not deterred by it and is in fact eager to fight for his place.

"It is fantastic to see the team doing so well in all formats. Actually, I like the competition. It pumps me up, I’m more focused, raring to take up the challenges and better my performances. In the last two-three years, Indian cricket has gone upwards and I think it is in the most exciting phase at the moment. The competition makes me more determined to deliver," he said.