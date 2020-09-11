Yuzvendra Chahal shares hilarious post on RCB's Mike Hesson after being denied opening position for IPL 2020

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/YUZVENDRA CHAHAL Yuzvendra Chahal and Mike Hesson

Indian bowler Yuzvendra Chahal on Friday shared a hilarious post on Royal Challenger Bangalore's Director of Cricket Operations, Mike Hesson, after the franchise said "no" to him for the opening position.

Taking to Instagram, he shared two pictures with Hesson in one of which he is seen locking the New Zealander in 'Full Nelson' during the net session. He captioned the images as, "When you ask him to open the batting & he says no." (Watch: AB de Villiers turns mentor for Gurkeerat Singh, Shivam Dube; Virat Kohli faces Dale Steyn in nets)

The post was of course meant on a hilarious note given Chahal's batting numbers. He has only batted for 48 balls in his IPL career which began in 2014 and has scored 21 runs only with his highest being an unbeaten 4. He is also yet to score a boundary in the league. (ALSO READ: Parthiv Patel wears helmet cam; interacts with Virat, AB and Padikkal)

As for RCB, they have a few options for the opening slot. Captain Virat Kohli, new recruit Aaron Finch, youngster Devdutt Padikal or wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel are the options. Although neither Hesson nor has RCB revealed their plans so far.

“It’s really interesting, I did a couple of hours of press conference but never talked about where Virat is batting or where Aaron finch is gonna bat or they’re opening the batting together. In reality from a director or coach point of view we wouldn’t wanna tell anybody exactly what our line-up is because that’s our strategy,” Hesson had said in a video uploaded on RCB official Twitter handle.

“We wanna keep some of those things up our sleeves in terms of where we use players. We know we’re going to be asked many questions about who’s going to bat where... You just have to wait,” the former Kiwi coach added.

“We’re well aware of what we want but we also wanna keep our opposition guessing,” Hesson further said.

IPL 2020 will begin from September 19 onwards in Abu Dhabi.

