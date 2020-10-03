IPL 2020 | You hardly feel he's taking risks: Virat Kohli all praise for Devdutt Padikkal

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Devdutt Padikkal

Royal Challengers Bangalore scripted their third win this season that placed them at the top of the points table after just four games. Chasing a par score set up Rajasthan Royals at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, Devdutt Padikkal had set the tone with his third half-century in his debut IPL season, before Virat Kohli's 37th IPL fifty helped RCB finish off the chase. Following the win, Kohli was all of praise for the youngster.

"There wasn't much to reveal [to Devdutt] and Io told Simon this guy's got serious talent - reach, and a great eye. And a left-hander, very clean shots You hardly feel he's taking risks, you get that feeling rarely at this level. Today he carried from 40 to 65 odd, so he's a smart guy and he understands the game well," said Kohli after the eight-wicket victory against the Royals.

Padikkal was impressive in seeing off Jofra Archer in the powerplays before his outstanding strokeplay took the Royals' leg-spinners to the boundary. Paddikal scored 63 off 45 and stitched a match-winning 99-run partnership with the captain.

"Very important two points. The kind of game we had last time, it's very important to back that up. It was warm, but coming from Dubai, this felt better because of the breeze. It's a funny game, an amazing game and I was telling Jos that I love this game and hate it too," Kohli added.

RCB will next face Delhi Capitals at the same venue on October 5

