IPL 2020 will show if KL Rahul can become India's future captain: Sunil Gavaskar

Image Source : IPL.COM KL Rahul

A year back he was suspended from a tour owing to an off-field controversy. But KL Rahul returned in fashion, cementing his spot in the World Cup squad and then in both the limited-overs squad while also becoming India's primary wicketkeeping option. And with IPL 2020 approaching, where he will be captaining a franchise for the entire tournament, former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar reckons that the 13th edition of the cash-rich league will be important in determining whether he can become India's future captain.

“There is a great chance for KL Rahul to show that he can score runs when given the responsibility. Secondly, he can show that he is capable of captaining a side and how he moulds his team and extracts effort. If he does that well he can even go on to become the vice-captain of the Indian team,” Gavaskar said on Sports Tak.

Rahul will be leading Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2020 after R Ashwin was traded off to Delhi Capitals last year before the Kolkata auction. He will captain under the guidance of franchise head coach Anil Kumble.

“There are still players in the Indian team like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane. But going forward, he can be an option for the selection committee and can also become India’s future captain. So, this can be a huge tournament for KL Rahul as a skipper,” he added.

KXIP will be opening their campaign on September 20 against Delhi Capitals.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage