IPL 2020 will set momentum perfectly for Australia tour: Mohammed Shami

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Mohammed Shami believes that the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League will set the momentum perfectly for Australia-bound players.

Mohammed Shami is one of the many Australia-bound Indian cricketers who will be playing in the Indian Premier League. India will be taking part in a four-Test series Down Under following the completion of the IPL.

The Australia-bound India players will fly directly after the IPL concludes on November 10 for the much-anticipated tour which is likely to begin with a T20 series followed by four Tests and ODIs.

"It would be great that the Australia-bound players are playing IPL. It will set the body and momentum perfectly by then," Shami told PTI.

"I feel it's better that we are playing IPL before a big series. Apart from IPL, everyone is also focused on that tour (Down Under). There is a lot of talk about that series. We will have a good contest."

Talking about the upcoming edition of the league, Shami believes that it would be less hectic than a normal season in India due to less travel.

The tournament will take place in three cities across the United Arab Emirates - Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah.

"Yes, there're back to back matches, training, travelling that's a bit of headache. But it's a short format, short matches, physically there should not be any workload issue. This time, there won't be much travelling. You will have to travel just about two hours by bus (when there is a match in Abu Dhabi)," said Shami.

With R Ashwin joining Delhi Capitals, Kings XI's bowling responsibility will be shouldered by the seasoned Indian pacer and Shami said he's up to the challenge and would look to take the key wickets of their opponents.

"I always try to stand up to the role and give my 100 per cent. I will bowl as per the situation depends.

"Obviously being the strike bowler, it's important to take the key wickets it gives a big relief to the team," the seasoned pro, with 49 Tests, 77 ODIs and 11 T20Is under his belt," said.

"I've a great bonding with him. It's very important to have a good bonding with the coach, you can explain things clearly and it's all about having a clear understanding."

Asked about spin legend Shane Warne's suggestion of giving a maximum five overs to a bowler in T20s instead of the current four, the veteran pacer didn't endorse the idea.

"We are used to the current set of rules. I don't think it will make any difference. The format is always heavily stacked up against the bowlers."

"You cannot underestimate any team in this format. It's been our bad luck that we have not been able to lift the trophy yet. We had a great start last season. T20 format is all about execution. Our stroke of luck can change any moment."

