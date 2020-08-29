IPL 2020 | Was pretty scared: RCB skipper Virat Kohli on picking up the bat after five months

Image Source : @RCBTWEETS Virat Kohli with Mike Hesson

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday admitted that he was scared ahead of his first training session for the impending 13th season of the Indian Premier League, but also added that he was satisfied with the way his net session turned out to be.

A day after their first training session, RCB shared glimpses of their first day at the training ground in Dubai where Kohli was spotted batting against both spinners and pacers.

"Much better than expected, to be honest, I was pretty scared, haven't picked up a bat in the last five months but yeah, it just came out better than I expected. I have trained quite a bit during the lockdown so I am feeling quite fit and that helps as you can react better. That's a big plus if you come heavier into the season so the body is not in the right shape and that starts playing in your mind," Kohli said in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of RCB.

"The spinners looked pretty good in day one, Shahbaz Nadeem, Washington Sundar were landing the ball in the right areas, Chahal bowled well too, the seamers went through the motions little bit today, all in well decent start to our camp," he added.

IPL 2020 will begin from September 19 onwards although the schedule is yet to be announced.

Earlier in the day, BCCI realeas a statement saying, "13 personnel have tested positive of which 2 are players."

All players had undergone a six-day quarantine in their hotel rooms on reaching the UAE during which they had their COVID-19 tests done thrice. Only on returning negative pwere the players allowed to train in the tournament's bio bubble.

