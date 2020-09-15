Watch: VVS Laxman wears camera, supervises Sunrisers Hyderabad's practice session

Image Source : TWITTER/SUNRISERS Sunrisers Hyderabad's mentor VVS Laxman supervised a practice session wearing a camera, as he interacted with a number of players during the video.

All the franchises in the Indian Premier League are breaking sweat as they continue the preparations for the upcoming edition of the tournament. The IPL 2020 begins on September 19 when previous year's finalists, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings take each other on in Abu Dhabi.

Like all the other franchises, the Sunrisers Hyderabad are also taking part in training sessions in their base camp in Dubai.

On Monday, the franchise, on their official Twitter profile, shared a video where the side's mentor VVS Laxman is supervising a practice session. Laxman, though, is wearing a camera, so all the action could be seen from Laxman's point of view.

Watch:

In the practice session, Laxman could be seen having conversations with multiple players including Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Manish Pandey, Billy Stanlake, Virat Singh and Shahbaz Nadeem, among others.

Kane Williamson, who led SRH in the previous edition, is also seen batting during the session. India's U-19 captain in this year's World Cup, Priyam Garg also had an outing and Laxman complimented him as he played attacking strokes.

Earlier, RCB also posted a video of their wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv Patel, who wore a helmet cam as he played with Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli during an intra-squad practice game. He also interacted with AB de Villiers during the video.

