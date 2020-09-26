IPL 2020 | 'Glucose chadwaake aana hoga': Virender Sehwag's hilarious take on CSK's poor batting display

Image Source : IPLT20.COM/VIRENDERSEHWAG Virender Sehwag had a hilarious take on Chennai Super Kings' batting woes in IPL 2020.

Chennai Super Kings' struggles with the bat continued in their Friday's game against Delhi Capitals, as the side conceded a 44-run defeat. This was the side's second successive loss in the tournament, as the side goes down to fifth position in the IPL table with two points in three matches.

DC held CSK to 131/5 in 20 overs in a 176-run chase. The side's slow scoring rate was a consistent concern throughout their innings as their chase never took off.

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag feels CSK batsmen have not been able to play freely and score quickly so far in the 13th Indian Premier League (IPL) edition and hilariously suggested that thus they need to have "glucose" to add intensity to their game.

"Chennai ke batsman simply not getting going. Glucose chadwaake aana padega next match se batting karne. (CSK batsmen are not getting going. They need to have glucose when they come out to bat in the next match)," Sehwag wrote in a tweet on Saturday.

After the conclusion of the match, Dhoni also admitted his side was lacking steam in the batting department.

"I don't think it was a good game for us. The wicket did slow down a bit, there was no dew, but I think we are lacking steam in the batting department. We need to figure that out," the 39-year-old said after the match.

CSK now have a six-day break before they return to the field for their fourth match of the season, and will be aiming to recover and bounce back in the tournament.

