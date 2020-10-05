IPL 2020 | Virat Kohli stands 10 runs away from being first Indian to huge T20 milestone

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Virat Kohli

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli stands on the verge of a massive milestone in T20 cricket. And with Kohli finding his touch already in the ongoing IPL 2020, he might achieve the feat during RCB's match against Delhi Capitals at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

Kohli needs 10 runs to become the first Indian cricketer to amass 9000 runs in T20 cricket. The next best Indian on the list is Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma with 8818 runs in 33 matches. Kohli presently has 8990 runs accumulated over 270 T20 innings at 41.05 with five centuries and 65 half-centuries. Overall, he will become the seventh batsman in T20 cricket to achieve the milestone after Chris Gayle (13296 runs), Kieron Pollard (10370 runs), Shoaib Malik (9926 runs), Brendon McCullum (9922 runs), David Warner (9451 runs) and Aaron Finch (9148 runs).

Of Kohli's 8990 runs, 2794 runs have been scored in his 82 international appearances. The remaining 5502 runs have been scored for RCB in his 181 IPL appearances where he averages 37.86 with 42 half-century-plus scores.

Kohli has bounced back to form at the right time, scoring his first IPL fifty in nine innings in his previous game. And now he will be up against Delhi Capitals against whom he has scored 825 runs in 20 innings at 63.46 with eight half-centuries - the most by any batsman in IPL. But Kohli might want to stay wary of Kagiso Babada, whi has dismissed him twice in 24 balls in 2019 for just 24 runs.

RCB are presently at third in the points table after three wins from four games. A win against Delhi on Monday will take them to the top of the table.

