IPL 2020 | Virat Kohli joins MS Dhoni in elusive captaincy list after SRH win

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Virat Kohli

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli on Monday joined MS Dhoni in an elusive captaincy list following RCB's 10-run win against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Stadium.

With the win, Kohli completed 50 victories as the captain of RCB, and fourth captain in IPL history to guide a franchise to 50 wins. He joined Dhoni (101), ex-Kolkata Knight Riders captain Gautam Gambhir (71), and Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma (60).

However, among the four, Kohli has the worst winning percentage with 47.66. All others have their figure well over 50 with Dhoni's being the highest with 60.34 win percentage.

Kohli, however, failed to make an impact with the bat as he departed after scoring just 14 off 13 balls, falling to T Natarajan.

RCB however cruised to a par 163 riding on a 90-run opening stand between openers Devdutt Padikkal and Aaron Finch and a 51-run knock from AB de Villiers.

In reply, SRH comfortably cruised to 121 for two with Jonny Bairstow (61 off 43) looking in ominous touch. But Yuzvendra Chahal's three-wicket burst helped RCB bounce back and restrict SRH to 10 runs short of the target.

