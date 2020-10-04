Image Source : @IPL IPL 2020: Virat Kohli inspires lot of people, I am one of them: Tewatia after receiving signed jersey from him

Rajasthan Royals' all-rounder Rahul Tewatia shared his experience of receiving a signed jersey from Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli. Tewatia got the signed jersey during the RR vs RCB Indian Premier League match on Saturday in Abu Dhabi, where Kohli's team won by 8 wickets.

Tewatia said like many he is also inspired by Kohli and reffered him as a legend of the game. The all-rounder revealed that he asked for the jersey from RCB skipper before the match and Kohli graciously did that for him.

"Before the match, I asked for Virat's jersey. He came and gave me the jersey after signing it. It's a special feeling. He is a legend of the game.

"He inspires a lot of people, I am one of them. The way he has proved himself to the world, he is a legendary player. It's a special feeling for me," Tewatia told Rajasthan Royals.

RR shared the video of the special moment on Twitter where Kohli was seen singing the jersey for Tewatia in the company of Yuzvendra Chahal, who happens to be a good friend of the Rajasthan's all-rounder.

"It's a special feeling." A special gesture by @imVkohli, a moment to remember for @rahultewatia02 #HallaBol | #RoyalsFamily," RR captioned the video.

Meanwhile, Kohli found his touch again as he scored his first half-century in Indian Premier League in nine innings on Saturday during the IPL 2020 match against Rajasthan Royals.

Kohli, who had a point to prove after incurring his worst start to an IPL season, was brought to crease in the third over. And early on, he was pitted against Shreyas Gopal who has dismissed him thrice in IPL. But he cautiously tackled the leg spinner and was rather happy to play second fiddle to the young Devdutt Padikkal who raced away to his third IPL fifty in his maiden season.

