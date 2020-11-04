IPL 2020 | Virat Kohli bids farewell to Shane Watson as he quits all forms of cricket

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Virat Kohli posted an emotional message for Shane Watson as the Aussie cricketer quit all forms of cricket.

Shane Watson announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Tuesday. The former Australian all-rounder, who had already retired from international cricket in 2016, continued to play in the shortest format of the game and most-recently appeared for the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2020.

He has had an illustrious IPL career, where he lifted the trophy on two occasions -- one with Rajasthan Royals (2008), and the other with Chennai Super Kings (2018).

As Watson decided to hang up his boots from all forms of cricket, the sporting fraternity is paying tribute to the legendary Aussie all-rounder, who is also a two-time World Cup winner.

India and Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli, who has played alongside Watson during the latter's time at RCB, also posted an emotional message for the Australian.

"Well done on an amazing career watto. You're a great cricketer but an even better human being. I'm glad we got to know each other better because of playing together. Wish you the best going forward and to your beautiful family. You can be very proud of your journey mate. See you. Cheers," he wrote in an Instagram story.

Watson appeared for Royal Challengers Bangalore in two seasons (2016 and 2017), and reached the final of the tournament with the side in the 2016 edition.

The all-rounder was CSK's highest run-scorer in the title-winning 2018 edition of the tournament, scoring 555 runs in 15 matches. He scored an unbeaten century (117* off 57 balls)i in the final of the edition against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

