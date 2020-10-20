Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2020: Twitter has a field day as Kings XI Punjab register five-wicket win over Delhi Capitals

Rejuvenated Kings XI Punjab registered an emphatic five-wicket win over table-toppers Delhi Capitals on Tuesday. KL Rahul's KXIP acquired two crucial points and jumped to the fifth position on the points table. Chasing a formidable target of 165, Nicholas Pooran smashed a 28-ball 53 as KXIP scored 167 for five in 19 overs to notch up their third successive win in the tournament.

Pooran's quickfire innings was laced by three sixes and six boundaries as he shared a crucial 69-run stand alongside Glenn Maxwell who played a second fiddle to him and scored 24-ball 32 runs.

Earlier, opener Shikhar Dhawan blasted a second successive unbeaten hundred but KXIP pulled things back in the death overs to restrict Delhi Capitals to a below-par 164 for five.

Dhawan, who had scored an unbeaten 101 off 58 against Chennai Super Kings in their last match, clobbered 12 fours and three sixes in his 61-ball 106-run knock to become the first batsmen to score back-to-back centuries in IPL.

Pacer Mohammed Shami was the star of what was an economical bowling effort from KXIP. He took two wickets and conceded 28 runs in his four overs. James Neesham, brought in for Chris Jordan, provided the breakthrough with the wicket of the out of form Prithvi Shaw. Murugan Ashwin dismissed Shreyas while Pant fell to Glenn Maxwell.

The fans on Twitter had a field day as it was KXIP's third consecutive win all of them came against the top-3 of the table - Delhi, Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Prithvi Shaw after facing a few balls 😌#KXIPvDC pic.twitter.com/0PqxSGV5VT — Farzan (@Sourkastic) October 20, 2020

Prithvi Shaw after playing in 2 min #KXIPvDC pic.twitter.com/JcLTwgAwoC — Sam (@sameersheikh45) October 20, 2020

Nicholas pooran is a special talent — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 20, 2020

