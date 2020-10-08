Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2020: Twitter hails KKR bowlers after 10-run win over CSK with SRK in house

In an exciting clash on Wednesday, Kolkata Knight Riders beat Chennai Super Kings by 10 runs in Abu Dhabi. Kolkata jumped to third position after acquiring two crucial points against Chennai. Rahul Tripathi was the star of the game, as he opened the innings in place of Sunil Narine and slammed 51-ball 81 laced with eight fours and three sixes.

Batting first, KKR were bowled out for 167 as no KKR player crossed the 20-run mark barring Rahul. Dwayne Bravo was the pick of the CSK bowlers with 3 for 37 as he completed 150 IPL wickets, while Sam Curran, Karn Sharma and Shardul Thakur got two apiece at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Chasing a tricky target of 168 on a pitch that seemed to have slowed down, CSK were off to a brisk start with Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis adding 30 runs in less than four overs.

Watson made 50 off 40 balls, while Ambati Rayudu contributed 30 off 27 balls, but the others could not do much as CSK fell short.

The 17th over was game-changer of the match, where young Varun Chakravarthy castled MS Dhoni, after getting hit for a four on the first ball.

Sunil Narine also troubled CSK batsman in the second half of the innings as he gave 31 runs in his four overs and picked a price wicket of Watson. While Andre Russell, who came to bowl in the business end of the game, scalped a crucial wicket of Sam Curran on his first ball of 18th over to dent CSK batting further.

The fans on Twitter hailed KKR's Rahul Tripathi and bowlers after clinical performance against CSK in co-owner and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's presence.

If this was Dhoni it would be dressed as the greatest captaincy heist of all time. Super captaincy. Well-done @DineshKarthik#KKRvCSK #KKRvsCSK pic.twitter.com/yxqoORjmde — Vyom Mankad (@vyom_mankad) October 7, 2020

KKR bowlers



First 10 overs Last 10 overs

#CSKvsKKR pic.twitter.com/LhOl7BgmJP — तूफ़ान का देवताᵀʰᵒʳ 🚩 (@iStormbreaker_) October 7, 2020

KKR bowlers having fun out there..



Meanwhile Kuldeep to Karthik : pic.twitter.com/T4Nvcu1vVV — Karan (@laaltope) September 30, 2020

#KKRvCSK

Csk:- this is a small total guys we can win it easily

Kkr bowlers:- pic.twitter.com/fYVAfKLrDn — Adii 🇮🇳 (@Adiuaresosmart) October 7, 2020

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage