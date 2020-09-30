Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2020: Twitter hails Kane Williamson, Rashid Khan as SRH beat DC to register first win of season

Sunrisers Hyderabad outclassed Delhi Capitals on Tuesday to register their first win of IPL 2020. The David Warner-led side beat Delhi by 15 runs in Duabi to open their account on points table after dismissal show in first two games. Rashid Khan emerged as the star of the match as he picked three wickets for just 14 runs as SRH defended 163-run target with ease.

Put in to bat, Bairstow (53 off 48) scored his second fifty of the tournament, while David Warner (45 off 33) and Kane Williamson (41 off 26) also came up with valuable contributions, helping Sunrisers Hyderabad post a competitive 162 for four.

While Delhi had bad start to chase as in-form opener Prithivi Shaw departed in first over for just 2. Shikhar Dhawan (34 off 31) and skipper Shreyas Iyer (17) tried to revive the chase but Rashid get rid of the latter in his very first over. The Afghanistan's spinner then removed Dhawan in his third over.

Rishabh Pant, who had an off-day excluding the two sixes of Abhishek Sharma's over, was the third victim of Rashid's wrath. Needing 59 runs from 30 balls, all eyes were on Marcus Stoinis (11) but he was done in by a well placed yorker from Natarajan to end Delhi's hopes.

Earlier, Playing his first match of the season after recovering from an injury, Williamson played a brilliant knock off 41 runs in just 26 balls to guide SRH to a challenging total.

The fans on Twitter hailed the efforts of Williamson and Rashid Khan in SRH's big victory while, Pant was trolled for his dismissal show.

Risabh Pant to SRH bowling line up pic.twitter.com/62jcfg4ilG — Gopi Bahu (@kokilakibahu) September 29, 2020

Today Kane Williamson and Rashid Khan literally being the reason behind SRH win.🙌🏿 pic.twitter.com/GhZw2fArN6 — Gopi Bahu (@kokilakibahu) September 29, 2020

Magician Rashid Done The Trick & Got A wicket 🔥 #IPL2020 - #SRH pic.twitter.com/yOIhBjYNli — TROLL SUNRISERS HATERS (@TrollSRHHaters_) September 29, 2020

Me watching Kane Williamson after a long time: pic.twitter.com/dgEUXp503i — Shivani (@meme_ki_diwani) September 29, 2020

