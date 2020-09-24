Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2020: Twitter enjoys field day as KXIP outclass RCB in all three departments

Kings XI Punjab thrashed Royal Challengers Bangalore by 97 runs to register their first win the IPL 2020 on Thursday. Newly-appointed captain KL Rahul led KXIP from the front smashed the first century of the 2020 Indian Premier League to propel Kings XI Punjab to a daunting total of 206 for 3, while batting first. In response, RCB were never in the chase and were bundled out for 109 in 17 overs.

Rahul smashed the highest-ever score by an Indian in IPL history - 132 runs off 69 balls with 14 boundaries and seven sixes. Paying his 60th innings, Rahul also became the fastest Indian to reach the 2000 IPL runs. The stylish batsman clipped away a full-length delivery to fine leg for four to break Sachin Tendulkar’s record, who reached the milestone in 63 matches.

Earlier, RCB skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and opted bowl. KXIP had a decent start with Mayank Agarwal(26) stitching a 57-run stand with Rahul. The KXIP skipper punished his national team captain for the dropped catches in the last two overs, smashing 26 runs off Dale Steyn in the 19th over and ending the 20th with a four and consecutive sixes.

Chasing a mammoth total, RCB had an awful start as they lose three-wicket for just 4 runs including the big wicket of captain Kohli. AB de Villiers(28) and Aaron Finch(20) tried to revive the RCB innings but failed after the Aussie was castled by Ravi Bishnoi on 53.

Leg spinners Ravi Bishnoi and Murugan Ashwin picked three wickets each for KXIP, while Cottrell scalped two.

The social media enjoyed a field day as RCB were trolled heavily on Twitter for their dismissal show.

