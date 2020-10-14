IPL 2020 | Time to settle the team and have a run to finals, says DC's Alex Carey

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Alex Carey replaced Rishabh Pant following the injury to the Indian youngster, and is likely to remain in the XI after it was confirmed that Pant has suffered a Grade 1 Tear.

In an interaction with Delhi Capitals, Carey said that the lack of cricket action in the past months may have resulted in an increase in injuries. Earlier, Ishant Sharma and Amit Mishra were also ruled out with injuries in the Delhi Capitals camp.

"We have seen a fair few injuries in the short amount of time we have been here, so I don't know what that is down to - maybe the lack of matches in the past six months. So yes, its disappointing news coming out of our camp but (we know we have) two great people (Amit Mishra & Ishant Sharma) who continue to cheer us on," said Carey.

"But yeah, it's exciting now - we're halfway through the tournament, we've played everyone once and we had a really good result against Rajasthan last time. They'll have Ben Stokes in their side, which will strengthen them but I also think we've played some outstanding cricket," added the wicketkeeper.

Delhi Capitals are currently second in the IPL 2020 table with five wins in seven games. They will begin their second phase in the league against Rajasthan Royals later tonight.

Commenting on his opponents, the left-handed batsman said, "It's an outstanding line-up - like any other team here. They've all got dangerous players and you know they've got (Jos) Buttler, Steve Smith, Stokes, Jofra (Archer) as the internationals likely to play."

"So, a real rounded group - two leg spinners - (Rahul) Tewatia is of course playing really well. So it's exciting - you've got two really good teams coming up against each other tomorrow night, we've got full confidence in our players to get the job done and play some exciting cricket," he added.

Analysing his team's performances at the mid-season mark, Carey said his side has shown glimpses of outstanding cricket, but want to ensure complete performances going forward. "I think it's nice to get wins under the belt early on in the tournament. I think now is the time to start to probably settle your team and have a run into the finals - playing your better cricket," he said.

"You don't want to peak too early in the tournament - I think we've seen glimpses of outstanding cricket, but to put a show for full 40 overs is something we're still striving to do. And our players have at times scored runs, taken wickets, so we're all in good form and its now about putting it together for the last seven games leading into the final. So it's an exciting period in the tournament, we've had a look at everyone, played at all the three grounds, so it's going to be a good opportunity starting again," he added.

