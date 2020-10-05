Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2020 | Time is running out for Robin Uthappa and Riyan Parag: Gautam Gambhir

Former India batsman Gautam Gambhir displayed his concerns over the current form of Rajasthan Royal's middle-order batsmen Robin Uthappa and Riyan Parag. Gambhir feels the time is running out for the duo after underwhelming performances in initial games.

Gambhir, who captained Uthappa during his stint with Kolkata Knight Riders, feels the RR batsman has to at least provide some momentum in the middle order.

“Time’s running out for both Robin Uthappa and Riyan Parag. Uthappa has not looked in any kind of form, to be honest. Robin Uthappa has to deliver. There were a lot of expectations that Robin will be able to finish off games, and if not that, at least give them the momentum they need in the middle order," Gambhir told ESPN Cricinfo.

Gambhir and Uthappa won two titles for Kolkata Knight Riders in 2012 and 2014, where they used to open the innings for the franchise and shared huge success in the role.

The veteran Indian opener further said the arrival of Ben Stokes is going to change the team combination and Parag also needs to get back to form ton provide the balance to the squad.

"So, Robin needs to deliver on those expectations. Riyan Parag has not looked in any kind of form either. So, obviously, they have guys sitting on the bench, plus when Ben Stokes shows in, the combination will be completely different,” he added.

Uthappa parted way with KKR this season after the franchise decided not to retain the 34-year-old. He was bought for INR 3 crore in the IPL auction by Rajasthan, but he has failed to live up to their expectation after strings of low scores 17, 2, 9 and 5 runs, respectively.

