IPL 2020 | Tim Seifert replaces injured Ali Khan in KKR squad

New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman Tim Seifert has been confirmed as an addition to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squad for the remaining matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

Seifert comes in as replacement for US pacer Ali Khan, who was ruled out of tournament due to a side strain injury.

"He's got a 100 off 40 balls in T20 cricket! That speaks for itself! Here's welcoming explosive Kiwi, Tim Seifert," KKR posted on their Twitter handle.

Earlier, Northern Districts had confirmed that Seifert would miss the Plunket Shield as he was called in as a replacement player in IPL, as per a report in stuff.co.nz.

Khan had been brought in as replacement for English pacer Harry Gurney, who had to undergo a shoulder surgery before the start of IPL.

"...Kolkata Knight Riders signed up Ali Khan as a replacement for injured Harry Gurney. Khan became the first USA cricketer to be signed up by an IPL franchise. Unfortunately, Khan has since been injured and will miss the rest of the IPL 2020 season," an official IPL statement had read earlier this month.

Khan, the first player from the US to join an IPL franchise, was, however, unable to find a place in the playing XI in the matches played so far by KKR.

The Eoin Morgan-led side is currently placed at the fourth spot in the points table and are slated to take on Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday.

