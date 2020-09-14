Think there is a bit of bromance there: David Hussey clears the air on Karthik-Russell relationship

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Andre Russell and Dinesh Karthik

The relationship between Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik and his IPL teammate Andre Russell has much been talked about since the all-rounder had gone public to express his displeasure at batting low in the lineup. Earlier this month, former KKR player Brad Hogg too opined that their relationship is the one big "flaw" in the KKR side. But franchise mentor David Hussey cleared the air saying there "there is a bit of bromance there".

Talking to Indian Express on Sunday, Hussey revealed that KKR's morale has been high after the improved net sessions under captain Karthik, who has been coming up with a lot new strategies for the impending season of the Indian Premier League.

“Karthik is a straightforward person who backs his teammates to get the job done. It’s a good sign of leadership. He is high maintenance at times because he loves the game of cricket. There is no malice… he only cares about winning the game,” said the 42-year-old.

Karthik has been retained as KKR's captain despite an average show by the team in IPL 2019. It was during this season that Russell, in a post-match conference, claimed that a few "bad decisions" and an unhealthy team atmosphere has been the result of KKR's downfall. Since then there has been a lot of talk aboput theur relationship.

But Hussey has brushed aside all rumours.

“There is no rift or anything there. Actually, I think there is a bit of bromance there and they are pretty close which is fantastic for the group,” said Hussey.

KKR will begin their campaign against defending champions Mumbai Indians on September 23.

