IPL 2020 | That’s a comeback and a half, boys: Virat Kohli pumped up after win vs SRH - WATCH

From Sunrisers Hyderabad requiring 43 off the final four over with an ominous-looking Jonny Bairstow at the crease, Royal Challengers Bangalore grabbed a stunning 10-run victory at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday. Following the victory, all the players, including Virat Kohli looked all pumped up after starting the season with a win, and RCB shared a video of the players' reaction as the team headed into the dressing room.

“That’s a comeback and a half, boys. That’s a comeback and a half. C’mon, that’s it. That’s a comeback and a half”- roared Kohli. Youngster Devdutt Padikkal, who scored his maiden fifty on IPL debut, too joined the skipper.

Padikkal and Aaron Finch scripted a 90-run opening stand before Ab de Villiers' 51-run knock powered RCB to 163. In reply, SRH were folded 10 runs short of the target.

'A comeback and a half' says Captain Virat Kohli, as the RCB players rejoice in the dressing room after their 10-run win against SRH.



Watch how the players expressed their emotions after the game.

“Only those who were part of the 6 straight losses for RCB would know the importance of this (first bumps into the air). We have gone 4 games, even 5 games without winning. But 6, only that once,” Kohli said after the win.

“We were defending a total that wasn’t even 170, something that we haven’t done too much in the past, on a pitch that was difficult for the bowlers in the 2nd half because of dew. Saw in the game between KXIP and DC (the game was played at the same venue) as well. So I think our bowlers showed a lot of character today,” Kohli added.

RCB will play their next match on September 24 against Kings XI Punjab at the same venue.

