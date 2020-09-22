Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2020, SRH vs RCB: Twitter hails Chahal, De Villiers as Bangalore start tournament on winning note

Clinical Royal Challlengers Bangalore beat SunRisers Hyderabad by 10 runs in their first game of IPL 2020 at Dubai International Stadium, Dubai. Chasing the target of 164 runs, SunRisers Hyderabad were all-out for 153 with three ball remaining. Yuzvendra Chahal was the real MVP of the game for his excellent bowling figures of 3/18. He picked back-to-back wickets to dismiss Jonny Bairstow and Vijay Shankar to led Bangalore's fightback in the 16th over.

Bairstow perished in his attempt to hoick Chahal out of the park while Shankar had no clue about the perfectly placed googly.

Earlier, put into bat, the RCB had posted 163/4 in their allotted 20 overs, riding on half-centuries from Padikkal and AB de Villiers. Padikkal, who opened the innings for the RCB, scored 56 runs off 42 balls, with the help of eight fours. de Villiers, on the other hand, played a 51-run knock which came of just 30 deliveries.

In reply, SRH lost skipper David Warner (6), who was run out in an unlucky way. Manish Pandey, who came in next, stitched a 71-run partnership with opener Jonny Bairstow. However, just when things seemed to be sailing smoothly for the SRH, Pandey got out while trying to hit a maximum against Yujvendra Chahal after scoring 34 runs.

Bairstow played a terrfic knock 61 runs off just 43 balls and his wicket was the turning point of the game.

The fans on social media hailed Yuzvendra Chahal, AB de Villiers and Devdutt Padikkal's efforts in RCB's scintillating win.

