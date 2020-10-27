IPL 2020 | Rashid Khan registers his best bowling figures of this season

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Rashid Khan

Denting Delhi Capitals' run-chase, Rashid Khan registered his best bowling figures of the on-going IPL 2020. The leg-spin maestro conceded just seven runs in his four overs while scalping three crucial wickets.

In his match-defining spell, the Afghanistan stalwart bowled as many as 17 dots while mounting pressure on DC's batting unit. Rashid also etched his name into the list of most economical four-over spells in the history of the IPL.

On the back of his majestic 3/7, Rashid now stands sixth in this illustrious list. Former India pacer Ashish Nehra, who had registered figures of 1/6 against Kings XI Punjab back in 2009, is poised first in this list.

Rashid's three-wicket haul is also the second-cheapest spell in the IPL history. With 5/5 against Rajasthan Royals in the second edition of the tournament, Anil Kumble is sitting first in this list. After this impressive spell, Rashid now has 17 wickets under his belt from 12 games of the on-going IPL season.

In his very first over, Rashid wreaked havoc on Delhi's batting force by scalping the prized wickets of Shimron Hetmyer and Ajinkya Rahane. Axar Patel, who tried to clear the rope over deep mid-wicket, gave the ball straight to Priyam Garg and became Rashid's third victim.

Batting first, SRH managed to post a dominant 219-run total on the back of sublime batting show by skipper David Warner and Wriddhiman Saha. While Warner scored a 34-ball 66, Saha stitched 87 from 45 deliveries.

