IPL 2020 | Happy to be selected for Tests in Australia: Wriddhiman Saha after his 45-ball 87 against DC

In their pursuit to book playoffs berth, David Warner-led SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) registered a comprehensive 88-run victory over Delhi Capitals (DC) on Tuesday. After amassing a dominant 219-run total on the board, SRH's bowling unit, led by Rashid Khan's spin masterclass, restricted DC to just 131 runs to seal the victory and gather two crucial points under their belt.

After being put to bat first, SRH's run-flow was bolstered by the opening stand between skipper Warner and Wriddhiman Saha. The duo stitched 107 runs for the first wicket to put their side into a commanding position.

While Warner slammed a 34-ball 66, Saha gathered 87 from 45 deliveries. Saha, who was slotted into the side in place of Jonny Bairstow, proved his worth with the bat and also bagged Player of the Match award. Hitting across all parts of the ground, the right-hander weaved his knock around 12 fours and 2 sixes.

In the post-match presentation, Saha said that he took chances in the powerplay and things went in his way after the pitched eased out. He also expressed joy over his selection in India's Test squad for Australia tour.

"I got the opportunity for the second time this year and took my chances in the powerplay. Initially, the ball was holding a bit but I took my chances and went after it after the pitch eased out. I'm happy I got selected for the Tests in Australia. We are looking forward to winning the last two matches for the Sunrisers and that's our target now," said Saha

