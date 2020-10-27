IPL 2020 | David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha dazzle with the bat as SRH thump DC to keep playoffs dream alive

Image Source : IPLT20.COM SRH's Rashid Khan

To stay alive the race to qualify for playoffs, David Warner-led SunRisers Hyderabad registered an emphatic 88-run win against Delhi Capitals and clinched two vital points under their belt. After amassing a colossal total, SRH's bowling unit, led by Rashid Khan's masterclass, curbed Delhi to just 131 runs to register an essential win.

While chasing an intimidating total of 219 runs, DC's batting unit was jolted with two blows in the first two overs. Shikhar Dhawan (0) and Marcus Stoinis (5) were shown the exit door Sandeep Sharma and Shahbaz Nadeem respectively, leaving DC in big trouble.

To plunge more misery on Iyer's men, Rashid Khan unfurled his magic in his very first over to dismiss Shimron Hetmyer and Ajinkya Rahane. While Hetymer departed after scoring 16 from 13, Rahane walked back on 19-ball 26. Rashid turned the tide in SRH's favour by registering his best bowling figures (3/7) of the on-going IPL season.

Skipper Iyer, trying to save DC's sinking ship, also had to head back after giving away an easy catch to Kane Williamson off Vijay Shankar's delivery. It all boiled down to DC needing 147 runs off the last 10 overs.

However, Rishabh Pant, Delhi's last hope, departed in the 17th over to make the victory look like a distant dream for them. Pant departed after scoring 36 off 35 balls. In the end, DC managed to post just 131 runs on the scoreboard.

After being put to bat first, SRH's run-flow was bolstered by the blistering opening stand between skipper Warner and Wriddhiman Saha. SRH's move to slot Saha in the opener's role clicked as he put his foot on accelerator from the word go.

The Warner-Saha pair stitched a 107-run partnership to put their side into the driving seat. Warner, who celebrated his 34th birthday today, hit 8 fours and 2 sixes to smoke a 34-ball 66. His carnage helped SRH in putting up 77 runs in the powerplay itself.

Saha, especially after Warner's departure, took charge to smash 87 off 45 deliveries. Playing his second match of the on-going season, Saha played a vital role in laying the foundation of a big total. Missing out on his ton by 13 runs, he was dismissed in the 10th over by Ravichandran Ashwin.

After the departure of both the openers, Manish Pandey steadied SRH's ship and maintained the run-flow by hitting a 31-ball 44. Despite Anrich Nortje-Kagiso Rabada's economical show in the last two overs, SRH managed to post a robust 219-run total- their second-highest in the history of the IPL.

With this win, SRH are now sitting on the sixth position in the points table with 10 points, They'll next face Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage