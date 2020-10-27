IPL 2020 | David Warner hammers 25-ball 50 to provide SRH with a flying start against DC

Image Source : IPLT20.COM David Warner

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper David Warner, leading his side from the front, slammed a brilliant half-century against Delhi Capitals (DC) and steered his side to a flying start. The left-hander, on his birthday, unleashed his carnage and raced towards his 50 in just 25 deliveries.

Opening the innings with Wriddhiman Saha against a dominant DC bowling set-up, Warner started off with a fearless mindset and hit a flurry of boundaries in the powerplay. The southpaw hit 6 fours and 2 sixes to put SRH in the driving seat. He eventually departed after scoring 66 off 34 deliveries. Trying to go over mid-off and extra cover, Warner was caught by Axar Patel in the 10th over.

The fresh opening pair of Warner and Saha stitched a brisk 77-run stand in the first six overs, leaving bowlers hapless at Dubai International Stadium. At the end of the powerplay, Warner had amassed 54 from 26 while Saha was batting on 22 off 10 deliveries. The duo ultimately added 107 for the first wicket, propelling SRH to a quick-fire start.

Eyeing a playoffs berth, the Orange Army is currently placed seventh in the points table with 4 wins in 11 matches. They'll get to 10 points if they manage to thump the Shreyas Iyer-led side.

