IPL 2020 | SRH opt to bowl vs MI in Sharjah; Rohit Sharma returns, Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult rested

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner opted to bowl first in their must-win IPL 2020 game against Mumbai Indians at Sharjah. Both teams made changes to their lineup for the final league game of the season.

"We are having a bowl first. It played nice and slow the other day, even though it was another pitch, so even though there is some sheen on it, I think it will be a little slow early on so we'd like to capitalise on that. We have to beat the best teams to enter the play-offs. We have gotten Priyam Garg in for Abhishek Sharma," sid Warner.

For Mumbai Indians, Rohit Sharma is back in the team after missing out on a few games owing to a hamstring injury. It waits to be seen if Ishan Kishan is replaced as the opener for Mumbai, who has performed impressively in Rohit's absence. Mumbai have also rested two of their main bowlers - Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah.

"Throughout the tournament, there has been a lot of talk about the toss, and we need to take toss out of contention and play good cricket. Looks like I'm fit and fine. We are resting some key bowlers - Bumrah and Boult will rest, Pattinson and Dhawal Kulkarni will replace them. I am coming in in place of Jayant Yadav," said Rohit.

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Ishan Kishan, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, James Pattinson, Dhawal Kulkarni

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Wriddhiman Saha(w), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan

The match is a must-win game for Sunrisers Hyderabad, who are bidding to become the fourth team to qualify for the playoffs. Defending champions Mumbai Indians have already qualified along with Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore. If SRH lose the game then, fourth-placed Kolkata Knight Riders will head to the playoffs and face RCB in the Eliminator.

