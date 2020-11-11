IPL 2020 | Sourav Ganguly thanks players for going through 'mentally tough' bio-bubble protocols

Image Source : IPLT20.COM BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has thanked the players for their commitment in going through the "mentally tough" bio-bubble protocols throughout IPL 2020.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly took to Twitter to "personally thank" all the players involved in the Indian Premier League for making the tournament possible. The board successfully conducted the 13th edition of the tournament in the UAE from September 19 to November 10.

Taking to Twitter, Ganguly wrote, "@bcci..along with the office bearers I personally thank all the players of each IPL team, for going thru the tuff bio bubble to make this tournament possible..it was tuff mentally, and ur commitment makes indian cricket what it is JayShah @ThakurArunS."

Sourav Ganguly was present during the final of the IPL 2020 between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals on Tuesday. He, along with BCCI secretary Jay Shah, presented the trophy to title-winning captain, MI's Rohit Sharma.

@bcci..along with the office bearers I personally thank all the players of each IPL team, for going thru the tuff bio bubble to make this tournament possible..it was tuff mentally, and ur commitment makes indian cricket what it is @JayShah @ThakurArunS — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) November 11, 2020

This was Mumbai Indians' fifth IPL title.

Ahead of the 2020 season, the news of two Chennai Super Kings players (Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaikwad) testing positive for COVD-19 did stir some speculations, but BCCI successfully conducted a smooth flow of the tournament post the players returning to action.

The strict bio-bubble protocols ensured that the players remained safe on and off the field.

The Indian players will be next seen in action on the tour to Australia, which begins on November 27.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage