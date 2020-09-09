IPL 2020 | Sourav Ganguly leaves for Dubai to oversee preparations

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SOURAVGANGULY BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has left for the United Arab Emirates to oversee the preparations for bio-secure bubble ahead of IPL 2020.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has left for the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday to oversee the preparations for the bio-secure bubble ahead of the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League, which begins on September 19.

The schedue of the IPL was announced on Sunday, and previous year's finalists Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will take on each other in the opening clash in Abu Dhabi.

Taking to Instagram, Ganguly wrote, ""My first flight in 6 months to dubai for IPL...crazy life changes," as he wore a mask and a face shield - a part of the Standard Operating Procedure while flying amid the coronavirus pandemic.

All the franchises are currently training in Dubai and Abu Dhabi for the tournament. Chennai Super Kings, who were rocked with 13 coronavirus cases upon arrival at UAE, also began their training sessions on Friday.

The BCCI was able to create a window for the IPL following the postponement of the T20 World Cup in Australia, scheduled for October-November.

The Board would have faced a revenue loss of Rs 4000 crore if the tournament, which usually takes place in April-May, had not got the go ahead.

IPL chairman Brijesh Patel is among the other key officials who are already in Dubai. Fans will not be allowed inside stadiums when the league starts but some crowd might be approved in the later stages of the tournament after a review of the COVID-19 situation.

The event will be played at three venues -- Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.

