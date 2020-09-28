IPL 2020 | 'Best league in the world': Sourav Ganguly reacts to stunning finish in RR-KXIP game

Image Source : IPLT20.COM/AP Sourav Ganguly reacted to the stunning finish in the match between RR and KXIP, where Rahul Tewatia slammed five sixes in an over to guide the Royals to a miraculous win.

The match between Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab produced one of the most dramatic finishes in Indian Premier League history, as Rahul Tewatia slammed five sixes in the 18th over of the game to steer the RR to a stunning victory.

Needing 51 runs in 18 deliveries, Tewatia slammed 30 runs in Sheldon Cottrell's over to turn the tide, eventually aiding RR to a four-wicket win.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly reacted to the thrilling finish in the game, calling IPL the "best league in the world."

Taking to Twitter, the former Indian captain wrote, "What a game ..that’s why this is the best league in the world ... amazing talent on display @bcci @IPL."

What a game ..that’s why this is the best league in the world ... amazing talent on display @bcci @IPL — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) September 27, 2020

Tewatia was on 17 off 23 balls by the end of the 17th over and very close to being labelled the villain of what could have a thrilling run chase. By the end of the next over, however, he had turned his innings into a fairy-tale.

Tewatia, a leg-spinner, slammed seven sixes in his innings and no fours. It is the joint most sixes anyone has hit without a four. He scored just 17 runs off his first 23 balls and then smashed 36 in his next eight.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage