Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2020: Skipper KL Rahul hails KXIP bowlers after emphatic win over DC

Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul hailed the efforts of bowlers after the emphatic five-wicket win over Delhi Capitals on Tuesday. The KXIP bowlers pulled-off an incredible comeback in the business end of the DC's innings to restrict them for just 164/5 in 20 overs, despite Shikhar Dhawan's majestic hundred.

Pacer Mohammed Shami was the star of what was an economical bowling effort from KXIP. He took two wickets and conceded 28 runs in his four overs. James Neesham, brought in for Chris Jordan, provided the early, breakthrough with the wicket of the out of form Prithvi Shaw. Murugan Ashwin dismissed Shreyas while Pant fell to Glenn Maxwell.

Rahul heaped praises on KXIP pacers Shami and Arshdeep Singh after incredible show against Delhi.

"Especially when you play with 6 batters and one all-rounder. One of the top four had to do the job. One thing that we need to look at. Shami was coming in after some confidence from the last game. Arshdeep bowled two overs in the powerplay and one over at the death. And he nailed 6 yorkers," Rahul said in the post-match presentation.

The KXIP captain also called Glenn Maxwell a great team man after he finally got some runs (32) in the game against DC.

"Glenn has been batting well in the nets. He is a great team man and we know the balance he brings to the table. The talk before the last couple of games was to beat two teams were at the top of the points table," he added.

The 28-year-old claims that he couldn't sleep after the thrilling double Super Over win in the last game against Mumbai Indians.

"I couldn't sleep after the last game. We could have finished it before and not allowed it to go into the super over. The game reminds us to stay humble. We would want to take the momentum forward and take it one game at a time," the skipper concluded.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage