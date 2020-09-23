IPL 2020 | Shubman Gill will be 'focal point' of KKR's batting unit: Scott Styris

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Shubman Gill will be playing in the top-order for the KKR this season and former Kiwi cricketer Scott Styris believes that he will be the "focal point" of the side this season.

Kolkata Knight Riders will begin their IPL 2020 campaign against Mumbai Indians on Wednesday, and former New Zealand cricketer Scott Styris believes that Shubman Gill will be the "focal point" for the Knight Riders in the edition.

Calling him a "terrific" batsman, Styris said that KKR will need Gill to step up in the absence of Gautam Gambhir and Robin Uthappa.

Gill, 24, has played a total of 27 matches for KKR in which he has amassed 499 runs.

"I've been the number one cheerleader since the last 18 months. Since Shubman Gill has been around I can say I'm at the top of that fanboy list and I think Gill is a fabulous cricketer. I think he's a terrific, talented batsman," Styris said while speaking on Star Sports show Game Plan.

"Shubman Gill, now with the loss of Robin (Uthappa) and Gautam Gambhir at KKR, is a leader, the focal point of that batting unit. He is best batsman of KKR," he added.

According to the former Black Caps all-rounder, Gill has a lot more responsibility on his shoulders as compared to other young batsmen like Prithvi Shaw or Devdutt Padikkal in other teams and that could be the only thing which might hold him down.

"...there's a lot more responsibility on Gill that you don't see with a lot of those other youngsters and that may be the only thing that holds him down. (He) Just looked great and has played great but he has got the extra responsibility that some of those other players don't."

