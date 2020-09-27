IPL 2020 | Shubman Gill reveals the shot 'he definitely wants to learn' from Eoin Morgan

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Shubman Gill stepped up for KKR in their second match against SRH, as he remained unbeaten on 70 to guide the side to a seven-wicket win.

Shubman Gill and Pat Cummins played key roles in Kolkata Knight Riders' impressive victory over the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their second match of IPL 2020. The side restricted SRH to 142/4, before chasing down the target with two overs to spare.

Gill and Cummins interacted during a post-match segment where they talked about the game and complemented each other for their impressive performances in the game.

"It's a great feeling. Our first game was a bit rusty but in this game, our bowling, batting and fielding departments were absolutely on point," Gill told Cummins in the interaction.

KKR had conceded a 49-run loss to defending champions Mumbai Indians in their first match of the season. Cummins had a poor outing as he was the most expensive bowler in the game, but made a fantastic comeback against SRH as he ended with figures of 1/17 in four overs.

Gill deserves a 'Pat': Cummins



What does @RealShubmanGill want to learn from Morgan? How did @patcummins30 comeback after his first game?



We find out in this interview as the duo rewind #KKR's Abu Dhabi win.



WATCH 📽️📽️https://t.co/6GYloCSzqM #Dream11IPL #KKRvSRH pic.twitter.com/DVqNYjiH5W — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 27, 2020

"I just tried to make the most of it. They (Warner and Bairstow) are classy players, so I tried to be aggressive and fortunately got the wicket. The whole bowling lineup was impressive," Cummins said.

When Cummins asked Gill about his experience on batting with Eoin Morgan, the young Indian batsman said that he would want to learn the way Morgan played the sweep shot against spinners.

"He was batting really well. Especially to spinners when he was sweeping, it is something I definitely want to learn. Our conversations weren't that long in the middle, we were just talking about bowlers and trying to anticipate how they will bowl," said Gill.

Earlier, Gill said in the post-match press conference that he wanted to ensure he sees KKR off to a victory.

"I had to see my team through. The total wasn't that big so it was important for me to stay. As a batting unit we did well," Gill had said.

