IPL 2020 | Lucky to have Rabada, Nortje in the team: Shreyas Iyer after dominant win over CSK

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Delhi Capitals registered a comprehensive 44-run win over the Chennai Super Kings to go top of the table in the IPL 2020.

Delhi Capitals put out a dominant performance as they defeated the Chennai Super Kings by 44 runs in their second game of the season. Prithvi Shaw stepped up with the bat, while an all-round bowling display secured DC a second-successive victory, as they moved to the top of the table.

DC captain Shreyas Iyer expressed his delight at the manner of the victory.

"I am really happy with the performance," said Iyer in the post-match presentation.

Shimron Hetmyer dropped two catches during the game which could've made it tougher for Delhi, but the bowlers held their nerves to see the game through.

"I would give them the benefit of doubt, is tough to catch in these conditions. You misjudge the ball, really don't know how to pace yourself," said Iyer.

Iyer then talked about the bright start by openers Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan, and also talked about the consistent performances from Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje in the pace-bowling department so far.

"In the team meeting we decided that we are going to assess the batting conditions early and then play accordingly. The way the openers started gave us a lot of confidence and the finish was good too," said Iyer.

"I am lucky to have KG (Rabada) and Nortje in the team. It's important to stick together as a team and we need to enjoy each other's success."

Delhi Capitals are now at the top of the table with four points in two matches, and will take Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 29 on Tuesday with the aim to make it three in a row.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage