IPL 2020 | 'I believe in him': Shreyas Iyer backs Tarun Deshpande after 26-run over against Chris Gayle

Delhi Capitals faced a five-wicket defeat at the hands of Kings XI Punjab on Tuesday. The table-toppers were outlcassed by the KXIP side despite a century from opener Shikhar Dhawan, as Punjab chased down the 165-run target with an over to spare.

DC captain Shreyas Iyer said that the match was a "wake up call" for the side.

"We had a great start in tournament. It was important to get a loss in the middle of the tournament because you learnt from them. This is a wake up call becuase we are going to face tough situations, tougher teams in the future. We know we have played amazing cricket but we have to leave that in past and we have to come up with all guns blazing, express more, take responsibility," said Iyer.

He also pointed out Tarun Deshpande's 26-run over in the powerplay as the one which shifted the momentum in KXIP's favour. Chris Gayle slammed 25 runs in the over.

"The fifth over of the powerplay changed the momentum towards them. We came really hard, we took the game to the last. I'm sure we will work hard on training and fielding," said Iyer.

However, he insisted that Deshpande will learn from the experience. "He's a confident lad. It's just that he was hit by Chris Gayle who is a world class batsman. It's a great learning for him, he will definitely anaylse his mistakes and come back strong. I believe in him," said the DC captain.

Iyer also heaped praise on Shikhar Dhawan, who became the first player in the history of the IPL to score two successive centuries.

"Happy for Shikhar Dhawan. He's creating an amazing platform for us as batsman. We should be knowing our roles pretty well. It's just one game but the batsmen are in good frame of mind. It's a long tournament, fatigue creeps in but we need to focus on our strength," Iyer said.

"Wicket was common in both innings. Shikhar's mindset has been great. He needs a good start which keeps him going. He planned his innings very well. A little bit of partnership among the openers could help him get a big one in next match as well."

