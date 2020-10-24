IPL 2020 | Shikhar Dhawan reveals Ricky Ponting's pep-talk which helped him score successive tons

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Shikhar Dhawan became the first cricketer in the history of IPL to score successive centuries.

Shikhar Dhawan made a bright comeback after a slow start in the initial phase of IPL 2020, as he became the first cricketer to slam back-to-back centuries in the history of the tournament.

He remained unbeaten in both of his centuries against RR and KXIP.

Dhawan faced significant criticism for poor outings with the bat and was slammed by fans and experts for his slow 69-run innings against Mumbai Indians, where he faced 52 deliveries.

Dhawan has now revealed how Ricky Ponting urged him to play faster.

“Ricky bhai said that I was batting well and I knew I wanted to play a little fast. I had a discussion on that also with him. I was happy with the 20s and 30s because they were impactful,” said Dhawan.

“I thought I was playing the role of the opener. The moment I got fifties, I gained in confidence and then by God’s grace I scored the centuries."

Dhawan is currently the second-highest run-scorer in the IPL, with 465 runs in 11 matches.

