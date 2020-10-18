IPL 2020 | Shikhar Dhawan slams first century after 167 innings; breaks this record

Image Source : PTI Shikhar Dhawan breached the three-figure mark in T20s on Saturday as his 100-run knock helped Delhi beat CSK by five wickets.

Shikhar Dhawan scored a splendid century against Chennai Super Kings on Saturday which helped Delhi Capitals beat MS Dhoni's men by five wickets. The win also steered DC to the top of the table in IPL 2020.

It was Dhawan's first T20 century in a long career, and as he breached the three-figure mark, he also registered his name in the Indian Premier League record books.

Dhawan has now taken the longest innings to score a hundred in the IPL.

It took the DC opener 167 innings to score his first century -- going past Virat Kohli, who had scored his first IPL hundred after 120 innings.

Interestingly, Dhawan would've been devoid of another century yesterday had he not taken the DRS to overturn a caught-behind decision when he was at 99. Dhawan has three scores in the 90s so far.

Here's the list of players who took the most innings for their IPL hundreds:

Shikhar Dhawan (Delhi Capitals) - 167 innings Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore) - 120 innings Ambati Rayudu (Chennai Super Kings) - 119 innings Suresh Raina (Chennai Super Kings) - 88 innings

With this win, Delhi Capitals have inched one step closer to a place in the playoff stages of the tournament. For CSK, however, the task has now become even more difficult. The side has five games remaining and would have to win all five of them to sustain a possibility of playoff qualification.

