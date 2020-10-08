IPL 2020 | 'Rahul, naam toh suna hoga!': Shah Rukh Khan shouts his famous dialogue for KKR's Rahul Tripathi

Image Source : KKRIDERS/IPLT20.COM KKR owner Shah Rukh Khan was in the stands during KKR's win over CSK, and shouted his iconic dialgoue for Rahul Tripathi as he collected his Man of the Match award.

The Kolkata Knight Riders held their nerves to register a 10-run win over the Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday, thanks to brilliant death over bowling from Sunil Narine and Andre Russell. Banking on the key contributions from Rahul Tripathi and Sunil Narine, KKR won the game by 10 runs and the franchise's owner Shah Rukh Khan was pleased with his side's display.

Dinesh Karthik, who was facing significant criticism from fans and experts for his decision-making over the past few matches, took a brave call in the game as he reserved his key bowler Narine for the final overs - a move which reaped rewards as KKR secured an incredible win in the end.

Rahul Tripathi, who shined with the bat in the first innings (81 off 51 balls) was named the Man of the Match. Tripathi had opened the innings alongside Sunil Narine as KKR dropped the experiment to open the batting with Sunil Narine.

Tripathi held one end as he stayed on the crease till the 17th over, steering KKR to a competitive total of 167 in the end.

As Tripathi collected his award, KKR owner Shah Rukh Khan could be heard shouting his iconic dialgoue from the movie 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai', "Rahul, naam toh suna hi hoga!"

Watch:

Here's the video of SRK saying 'Rahul naam toh suna hoga'. Tripathi is blushing throughout. 💓 pic.twitter.com/2q0L1IIx52 — ɑeɡoη (@smirkesque) October 7, 2020

Taking to Twitter, Shah Rukh Khan also heaped praise on Rahul Tripathi. "We were a few runs short, but the bowling made up for it at the end. Well played boys of @KKRiders And have to mention our @ImRTripathi ‘Naam toh suna tha....kaam usse bhi kamaal hai’ Be healthy all of you and rest well. @Bazmccullum will see u soon."

We were a few runs short, but the bowling made up for it at the end. Well played boys of @KKRiders And have to mention our @ImRTripathi ‘Naam toh suna tha....kaam usse bhi kamaal hai’ Be healthy all of you and rest well. @Bazmccullum will see u soon — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 7, 2020

The KKR's official Twitter profile also posted a picture of Tripathi with his award, writing, "Jiss film mein Rahul ho, woh superhit hi hoti hai!"

The KKR have moved to third spot in the IPL table with the win over CSK, with six points in five matches.

